McGuire, Norma

McGUIRE (Warnock),



Norma Jean



Age 82, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Norma was born September 12, 1939, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Ida (Duncil) Warnock. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles Clay McGuire, her son, Jeffrey Dean Deaton and her daughter, Jill Diane Kirby.



Norma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Randy Glover; her sister, Betty F. Jones; a step-daughter, Jeanne and husband, Scott Hartman; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Norma attended Towne Boulevard Church of God and was a former beautician and a long time school bus driver for Carlisle Local Schools.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 PM. with Reverend Mark Jackson officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in memory of Norma be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the MCGUIRE family.



