McGuire, Rita

McGUIRE (Neargarder), Rita Mae



Age 99 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She had worked for many years at Rikes Department Stores. Rita was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in



Englewood. She is survived by her children: Edward "Squire" (Cindy) McGuire of Englewood, Jody (Linda) McGuire of Tipp City, daughter: Judy (Steve) Sims of Union, grandchildren: Nicholas Ferrara of Englewood, Amanda (David) Fourman of Tipp City, Matthew (Jillian) McGuire of Columbus, Samantha Bradshaw of Union, Stephanie Sims of Union, great-grandchildren: Hallie Fourman, Madelyn Fourman, Molly McGuire,



Annie McGuire, Gabriel Bradshaw, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years: Edward McGuire and parents: Nicholas and Mary



(Holland) Neargarder. Rita took much delight in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the spouses. She is loved and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Miami Women's Center (2345 W. Stroop Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45439 or www.womenscenter.org). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



