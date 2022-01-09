Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

McHENRY, Garl

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McHENRY, Garl D.

97, of New Carlisle passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in SpringMeade Health Center. He was born September 26, 1924, in, Huntington County, IN, the son of the late Harley and Elsie McHenry. Garl was a devoted member of Beavercreek Christian Church for 35 years. He was veteran serving during WWII in the Army Air Corp. He loved being outdoors especially at the lake fishing. Garl considered himself born as an engineer and retired as an electronic engineer from TRW Globe. He truly loved working with his hands and helped build many homes all over the area and in Indiana. He is survived by his son Neil (Bonnie) McHenry; daughter Kathy (Greg) Froehle; granddaughters Abby (Stan) Boyce, Emily (Brian) Mowery and

Melanie (Steve) Castillo; great-grandchildren Gabriel,

Nathaniel, Katy, David, Luke and Anna; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years

Millicent Ruth McHenry, sister Marcille Lois Funk. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been

entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top