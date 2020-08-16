X

McIntosh, Allyn

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MCINTOSH, (nee Shumway), Allyn P. Allyn P. McIntosh, nee Shumway, 55, 1329 Highland Avenue, Dayton, passed away on Sunday, August 9. She is survived by her loving husband, David McIntosh; her parents, David and Sharon Shumway; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Shumway; her uncle, Howard ("Terry") Payne; nieces, Kayla and Tara Shumway and a little grandnephew, Kamden, and all of the Dayton area. Allyn was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and Wright State University, and was a great lover of all animals from woolyworms to Clydesdales. She'll be a wonderful angel. No services are planned in the current environment; private memorial later. Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek.

