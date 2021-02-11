X

McINTOSH, Lillian

McINTOSH, Lillian H.

Departed on February 6, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. Born in Inman, South Carolina. A faithful and active member of St. Paul Community Church.

Survived by her daughter Erica McIntosh and son Jeffery McIntosh ( Robin); 4 grandchildren, Mycheal, Erykah, Mychala Woods, Andrea McIntosh; sister Willie Bee Penson (Robert); best friend Elma Butler; other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation, 11 AM-12 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Paul Community Church, 2190

Fairport Ave. Funeral Service 11 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

