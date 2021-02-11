McINTOSH, Lillian H.



Departed on February 6, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. Born in Inman, South Carolina. A faithful and active member of St. Paul Community Church.



Survived by her daughter Erica McIntosh and son Jeffery McIntosh ( Robin); 4 grandchildren, Mycheal, Erykah, Mychala Woods, Andrea McIntosh; sister Willie Bee Penson (Robert); best friend Elma Butler; other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation, 11 AM-12 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at St. Paul Community Church, 2190



Fairport Ave. Funeral Service 11 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens.



