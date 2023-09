McIntosh, Phyliss "Sue"



Age 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away September 8, 2023. No services at this time. Rogers Funeral Home, New Lebanon, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral