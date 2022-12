McINTYRE, Jr., Elzie



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Visitation 10 am - 11 am, Wednesday, December 28, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue, Dayton OH. Funeral service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.