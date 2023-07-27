McKay, Eric Winnon



Eric was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Audrey Ann (nee Hunter) and Earl Winnon McKay on September 9, 1956. He was raised in Hamilton and stayed in the same home he was raised in - tending to the land and spending time with his family.



A true farmer and lover of nature, Eric enjoyed spending time on his property and taking care of his cattle. He was an active advocate in the farming community for safer and healthier farming practices and was also a Past President of the Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Cattle Committee and was also on the Zoning Commission for Wayne County. Eric held a degree in Chemistry from Miami and used to teach agriculture classes at Edgewood High School. He loved being active in his community, but he was most at peace when he was back home on the farm with his family or out walking through his fields.



Eric is the beloved husband of Tonya Mullins; devoted father of Sara "Princess" and Richard; cherished grandfather of Sebastian, Novi, Andi and Logan; loving nephew of Elaine (Dr. G.W.) Bradley and husband; dear cousin of Cindie, Anita and Windy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A visitation for Eric will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 1 pm until time of funeral service at 2 pm in Oxford, Ohio at Paul R. Young Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Venice Cemetery.



