McKEE, Karen



Born November 12, 1949, to James A. McKee and Naomi J. (Adams) McKee, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021,



after a yearlong illness. Born and raised in Yellow Springs, she was a sixth-generation



descendant of the Conway



Colony that settled in Yellow Springs in July 1862. A proud product of the Yellow Springs School System, she graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, and then relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, where she received her Master's in Educational



Administration and Supervision from the Antioch Graduate School of Education.



She spent her professional career in the D.C. area, first as an educator in the D.C. public school system, and then joined the National Association of Education. She then transitioned into case management, working with the Fairfax – Falls Church Community Services Board, as a substance abuse counselor.



Karen retired in 2012 and returned to Yellow Springs, where she launched her second career - that of an active, dedicated, and committed community volunteer for the village of Yellow Springs. Her extensive involvements included the President of the James A. McKee Association, (JAMA), a charitable, educational, and scientific organization, founded by her father,



former Chief of Police James A. McKee. JAMA supports



programs such as Candidates Night, the James A. McKee Scholarship fund, and the Annual James A. McKee Foundation Award.



Aside from her leadership role in JAMA, Karen also was a member of the Editorial Committee for The 365 Project's Blacks In Yellow Springs Encyclopedia, on the planning



committee for the Wheeling Gaunt Sculpture Project, and the Board of Trustees of the Yellow Springs Senior Center, and an active member of The Retirement Set. Karen was a devoted member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a



Sacristan, and a member of the Saint Paul's Parish Council.



Parishioners there valued her as someone available when needed, always ready and willing to lend a hand.



Among her other, most recent projects were working on Courageous Conversations and the Next Step Initiative, as well as the planning committee for the Reverend Matthews Memorial Plaque.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents James (2003) and Naomi McKee (2011), and her brother, James "Jimmy" McKee (2012). She is survived by her sisters, Bari McKee Teamor, Jean McKee and Sandra McKee Smith; nephews Toussaint Teamor, Julian Teamor, Ricardo Teamor; nieces Rachel Gardiner, Rhyan (Brandon) Jones; grand-nephew, Triston Teamor, and grand-niece, Parker Jones; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and life-long friends, Ayisha Duncan and Reina Duval.



Special thanks to the staff of Friends Care Community Rehabilitation Center for the loving care provided to Karen during her stay.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street Yellow Springs, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be held



Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio.



Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. In Karen's memory, contributions can be made to the James A. McKee Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 263, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387-0263. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

