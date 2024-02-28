McKeever, Jerry A.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 10 am to 11 am in the Westville United Methodist Church with services beginning at 11 am with Pastor Del Bonar officiating. Burial will follow at Nettle Creek Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral