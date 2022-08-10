McKELVEY, Linda



Age 63, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Linda was a 1977 graduate of Centerville High School and a member of Bethany Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing piano at church, providing care for others during her career in healthcare, and spending quality time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan McKelvey; parents, John W. and Marguerite Beckley; and father and mother-in-law Paul and Julia McKelvey. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Dufford; son, David McKelvey; grandchildren Zachary, Rory, and Madeline Dufford; significant other, Kelly Fields; brother, David (Marilou) Beckley; brother-in-law, John (Gina) McKelvey; and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Edward) Wahoff and Karen (John) Lackey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also appreciated connections with her biological siblings. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Bethany Church of Christ, 2755 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. To honor Linda's love for spending quality time with her family and friends, in lieu of flowers, Linda's family requests putting funds toward a special experience for your family. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobaisfuneralhome.com.

