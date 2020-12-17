McKENNEY, Jeffrey Stephen



JEFFREY STEPHEN McKENNEY, 61, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on December 14, 1958, the son of the late Mildred (Steinhauer) and Joseph McKenney. He graduated from Shawnee High School and



Hobart Welding College in 1977. Jeffrey married Beverly



(Ferguson) McKenney on November 10, 1978. He retired from Snyder Tank (Tankers) following 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Sugar Shackers Fishing Club since 1991. The family will forever miss Jeff, affectionately known as 5 Star, Dad, Daddy, Papaw, Papaw 5 Star, and Big Papaw. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends, fishing, boating, camping and bonfires. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; two children, Greg (Lisa) McKenney and Jennifer (James) Springer, all of Springfield; five grandchildren, Colton, Bryant, Hunter, Jackson, and River; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joanna (McKenney) Arthur; brother, Ronald Neil McKenney; grandson, Ethan Jacob McKenney; and



numerous aunts, uncles and brothers-in-law. Family and friends are welcome at a graveside funeral service which will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday in Rose Hill Burial Park. The



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at



