McKIBBEN, Cynthia

59, of Medway, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. She was born May 25th, 1963, in Warner Robins, Georgia, the daughter of Larry E. Sr. and Harriett L. McKibben. Cyndee was a member of Redemption Christian Tabernacle for fifteen years. She was in retail management for many years and was very passionate about what she did. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and was a Godly example to her family and friends. She enjoyed riding her Harley in her spare time. She loved music and going to concerts, especially taking her nieces and nephews along. She was self-less, nurturing, a hard worker; and loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Cyndee is survived by her siblings: Tara Miller (Carl), Buck McKibben (Melinda), Bryan McKibben (Michelle) and Larry E. McKibben Jr.; nieces and nephews: Brock McKibben, Landon McKibben, Jayden McKibben, Natasha Colkmire (Ben), Brianna McDaniel (Benny), Makayla McKibben (Shane), Malia McKibben, Josh Grisham, Saxzonee Grisham, Carlee Cravens (Nate), Emma Shanahan (Aidan), Mackee Miller, Adam Lightner and Bill Lightner; great-nieces and nephews: Evanee Rosewood, Arthur, Asher, Lissi, Angel, Josiah, Amelia, Carter and Avery. She is preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9th, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



