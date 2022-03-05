McKINNEY,



Catharine Louise "Macy"



Age 89, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on March 4, 2022, at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash, OH. She was born on May 3, 1932, in Troy, to the late



Silas Ralph Macy and Mabel Marie (Freeze) Macy.



Louise is survived by her five children: Susan (Steve) Kirby of Hamilton; Brenda (Greg)



Pearson of Hamilton; Shane (Tracy) McKinney of Trenton; Todd (Tresa) McKinney of Troy and Julie (Larry) Merkert of Troy; thirteen grandchildren: Ryan Kirby, Kelly Oliver, Joe Pearson, Eric Pearson, Tara Burt, Abbey McKinney, Grace McKinney, Lucas McKinney, Logan McKinney, Alex Merkert, Ben Merkert, Chad Merkert and



Clinton Wintrow; and numerous great grandchildren. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Morris F. "Bud" McKinney; two sisters: Nancy



Lawrence and Sharon Buchanan; infant brother: Charles Owen Macy; and grandson: Nathan Wintrow.



Louise was a 1950 graduate of Staunton High School, where she was the valedictorian. She also received her Associates



Degree from Miami Jacobs. Louise was a member of Seven Mile United Methodist Church. In 1995, she retired from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Louise loved her family and spending time with them. She knitted and crocheted prayer shawls and baby items. Louise was a big Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan.



Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH, with Pastors Chris and Maggie Trumbull officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Mile United Methodist Church, 311 W Church St., Seven Mile, OH 45062. Condolences may be expressed to the family through



