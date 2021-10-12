McKINNEY, Cheryl



Passed away at Sycamore Hospital on October 1st, 2021. She was born on February 12, 1965, and raised by Walter and Grace Shiflett. She was a wonderful mother. She loved and raised her kids, grandkids, and even her goose. She loved animals a lot but, she always had a soft spot in her heart for her goats. Cheryl is survived by her



husband of 36 years, Jeffrey McKinney; daughters, Rachel (Aaron) Roark and Ashley (Jimmy) Thompson; grandkids, Kaydence McKinney, Hayden McKinney, Bob Roark and Amaya Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark Shiflett; and 5 grandkids. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 13th from 12 pm- 2 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2 pm. Services will be officiated by



Pastor Jerry Minor. Condolences may be sent to the family at



