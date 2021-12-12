MCKINNEY, Davida Winnifred



MCKINNEY, Davida Winnifred 68 of Collinsville, passed away December 10, 2021, Born September 4, 1953, in Hamilton. Daughter of Janet Conrad (Vonstein). She enjoyed playing cards, reading, playing video games and watching T.V. and loved her "Baby" Cat.



She is survived by her loving husband James McKinney who was always by her side. Her Son James Holland, her pride and joy. Her Son James (Misty) McKinney, who she loved very much. Her Beautiful Grandchildren Isaiah (Courtney) Holland, Sophie and Dylan McKinney. Nephew James Reimer and a host of many loving friends. Preceded in death by her Mother Janet Conrad (Vonstein), Son Charles Easy Holland, Sister



Denise (Jones) Dermon. Uncle Earl (Margret) Conrad.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience.

