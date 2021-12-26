McKINNEY, Hazel Helton



Age 86, of Trenton, Ohio, ,passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1935, to Hobert and Bonnie (Howard) Helton in Edna, Kentucky. She had lived in the Trenton area for most of her life. She was an Activities Director at Barbara Park for 21 years when she retired in 1992. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. She was married to her husband, Robert "Bert" McKinney for 60 years. Hazel is survived by her children; Dwight (Jodi) McKinney, Connie (Ron) Centers, Keith McKinney, grandchildren; Amy Campbell, Josh (Brandyse) McKinney, Brian (Katie) McKinney, Kristie Harcsa, Kyle Centers, Boni McKinney, Ella McKinney, Lillian McKinney, William McKinney, great-grandchildren; Cole, Jaycee, Taylor, Riley, Grant, Dylan, Alyssa, Graham, Miles, sisters; Mary (Orvel) Roberson, Carolyn (Leonard) Roberson, Judy (Bill) Gamble, brother; Terry (Karen) Helton, sister-in-law; Betty Helton, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; Bert, parents; siblings; Howard Helton, Ruie Faye Harvey, and Dorthea Craft. The family would like to give a special "Thank you" to Hospice of Middletown and the caregivers. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, 45042 from 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral Services will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard McIntosh officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., STE B., Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to



