McKINNEY, Rosa Lee

Rosa Lee McKinney, age 91 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Birchwood Care Center. She was born on November 8, 1929, in Cornettsville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Chester and Provie (Gray) Jones. Rosa was a member of Winton Road Church of God and had retired from GE as an Executive Administrator for Quality Control. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Carlton" McKinney, her daughter, Deborah McKinney and several

siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5pm to 6pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 6pm with Chaplain Cecil Day officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at


