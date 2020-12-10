McKINNEY, Sharon K.



Sharon K. McKinney, 67, of Miamisburg passed away



Friday, December 4, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. She was born November 9, 1953, in Dayton, the daughter of



Richard and Arlene (Sparks) Johnson. Sharon retired from General Motors Truck & Bus where she worked as an assembler. She loved reading, movies, TV, flowers, her dog, Stormy Lee, and spending time with her family. An angel has gone home. Sharon is survived by her husband of 50 years,



Elva McKinney; sisters, Patt (Finn) Evans, Christy (Gary) Rodehaver, and Rosemary (Rick) Clasen; brothers, Randy



Johnson and Malcom (Starr) Johnson; sister-in-law, Shelby (Ed) Ralston; brothers-in-law, Everett (Truneah) McKinney and Lynn Davis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele Lee McKinney; parents, Richard and Arlene (Sparks) Johnson; parents-in-law, Beveley & Faye McKinney; nephews, Shane Rawlins and Haney Rodehaver; sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson and Brenda (McKinney) Davis; and her grandparents, Dave & Helen Sparks and Harlan & Mary Johnson. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM –



1 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Entombment will follow at Miami Valley Memory Garden, Centerville. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA, the Humane Society or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com