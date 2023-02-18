McKINNEY, Shirley Frances



Shirley Frances McKinney, age 92, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence. She was born on May 5, 1930,, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Richard J. and Rosalia K. (Gilk) Bohn, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Roscoe McKinney in 2001, and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard J. and Rosie Bohn, Jr.



Shirley is survived by her 3 children, Sharon (Edward) Damron, Steven (Lisa) George, Michael (Jeannie Shreves) George; grandchildren, Vanessa Damron, Sonya (Pete) Swiderski, Kati (Bo) McDaniel, Marshall (Gretchen) George; great-grandchildren, Caige Damron-Kuhn, Shane McDaniel, Inga Swiderski, Leah McDaniel, and twins, Hugo Styron and Bronson Marlo George; a great-great-granddaughter, Harper Damron-Kuhn. She is also survived by a longtime special friend who was like a sister, Irene Flinspach.



Shirley was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was also a member of the Miniature Society. She retired in 1985 from Monsanto after 25 years of dedicated service.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 500 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.



If desired, contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the McKinney family.



