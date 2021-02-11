McKINNEY, Tami Jo (Wagner)



Tami passed away on February 5, 2021, surrounded by her children, mother and husband who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.



Tami was born on March 17, 1961, at Middletown Hospital. She graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1979 and received her Journeyman Electrician ticket through IBEW Local 648. She was a supervisor at Omega Warehouse and most recently employed at International Paper.



She loved summers outdoors by the pool or in the garden, she was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen baking for her family. Tami was a mom to more than just her children, her house was always open for food and advice (whether requested or not!). She was a dedicated mother, passionate, strong, confident and loved her family fiercely.



Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Sue Ann and



step-father, Jerry Townsend; her husband of 26 years, Pat; children, Jessica (Mark) Salyer, Jason Lindsay, Erika (Zac Waller), Patrick (Samantha) McKinney, Kayla (Robby) Rogers, Matt McKinney and Joe McKinney (Victoria Saiz); grandchildren, Katie, (Tanner Allen), Hannah, Jake and Luke Salyer, Sam and Theo Lindsay, Huck and Moxon Waller, Kamryn McKinney, Elizabeth, Parker, and Alec Rogers; great-grandchildren, Easton and Emeric Allen; sisters, Therese Van Ostrand, Mary Jo Bunker and Jennifer Hudson; brother, Timothy Homer; special aunt Judy Dokas; cousins, in-laws, extended family and friends.



We are comforted in knowing that our GiGi (Jennifer Collins) and Mom are together again.



As a light to our world that burned so brightly, her spirit will continue to shine through her family.



Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 10:00-11:30 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave., Middletown, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church with Father Civillie as celebrant. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Arrangements by Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.

