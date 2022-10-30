McKINNISS, Stanley



Stanley McKinniss, 89, formerly of Athens, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Carlyle House Assisted Living, Kettering, Ohio. He was born to the late George and Bertha (Gilliland) on May 16, 1933, in Wellston, Ohio. He was married 62 years to the late Barbara (Calvin). They had one son, Michael Dean (Lynn) of Clayton, Ohio, three grandchildren, Erin Alava, Findlay, Ohio, Matthew McKinniss, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Stephen McKinniss, Mokena, Illinois. And three great-grandchildren, Lucas Alava, Owen and Elise McKinniss. The family would sincerely like to thank the staff of The Carlyle House Assisted Living for their love and care and to Hospice of Dayton. Stanley gifted his body to the Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine. The family well observe a private Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Carlyle House Assisted Living Activities and Staff Fund, c/o Bryan Nelson, 3490 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429.

