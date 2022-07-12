McKNIGHT, Robert D.



78, a lifelong resident of Medway, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born at home on September 3, 1943, in Medway, the son of the late George and Margaret McKnight. Bob loved to garden, rebuilding farming equipment and was just an all around jack of all trades. He was a member of the Medway Historical Society. Bob loved his family and fur babies. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Martha; daughter and son-in-law Bobbi and Kraig Wyckoff; son and daughter-in-law George and Tracey McKnight; sister Betty Fearn; sister-in-law Jan McKnight; grandchildren Tommy Rawlins, Kalyn (Jake) Reynolds, Maranda, Morgan, and Kamden Wyckoff; great-grandson Johnny Reynolds; several nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brothers James, Junior, Jack, Ronnie, and Johnny; sisters Joanne, Carol, Helen, and Judy. A graveside to honor Bob will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00am at Medway Cemetery, with visitation at the grave beginning at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



