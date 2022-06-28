McLANDON, Lawrence A."Larry"



Lawrence "Larry" A. McLandon, 93, of Centerville, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born April 13, 1929, in Savannah, GA, and raised in Atlanta.



He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a radio operator in the Korean War. After his time in the military, he moved to Texas and began his employment with National Cash Register (NCR). Larry started working in the field as a technician and retired as an instructor from NCR after 40 years. He enjoyed motorcycles and taking trips across the country. You could always find him outside working around the yard and in the garden. He was a very loving man, especially when it came to animals, and there was nothing that he could not fix.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn McLandon; two daughters, Deberah Black of Las Vegas, NV, and Diane Brown of Pasadena, TX; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ursula (Jim) Williams of Atlanta, GA.



A Gathering of Friends and Family will be Thursday, June 30th, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA in Larry's memory.

