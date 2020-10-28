McLAUGHLIN,



Emil Robert



Age 86, passed away on Thursday, Oct 22, 2020. He was born on Oct 8th, 1934, in Birch River, WV, to the late Marco and



Gertrude (Brown) McLaughlin where he grew up with his 5 siblings. Emil moved to the



Dayton area around 1959 after serving in the Army for six years. This was where he met and married his wife Shirley (Woods), also from WV, in 1962, and settled in Kettering, OH. He worked at Delco Products and NCR before retiring as a welder from Duriron in 1996. Emil was a devoted husband,



father, and grandfather, and known to all as a very selfless and giving person. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Shirley, sister Dolly Acre and brother Brenny. Emil is survived by his son Mark (Maureen) of Oakwood, OH, and granddaughters Margaret, Cathleen, and Caroline; son Rodney (Terri) of Mauldin, SC; sister Eva (Ralph) Keenan; brothers Earl (Wanda) and Don |(Margaret) and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Dayton Physicians Network and Dayton Hospice for their kindness and care of Emil. Funeral services for Emil will be on Friday, Oct 30th at Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville, WV.

