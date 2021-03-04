McLAUGHLIN, Joan



Age 93, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on August 3, 1927, in Cambridge City, Indiana, to Harley and Myrtle Garrett. Joan retired from Miami University in 1989 after 16 years of service. She is



preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Andrew McLaughlin, and her brothers, Robert Garrett and Bernard Garrett. She is survived by her daughters, Rita McLaughlin,



Karen (Dave) Denzler, and a son, Dan (Carol) McLaughlin and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and her niece,



Barbara Taylor. A mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Joan wanted to thank Dr. Amy Spivey for her compassionate care and kindness. She also wanted to thank Hospice for all they did for her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to



