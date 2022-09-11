McLEAN, Roberta Ann



October 11, 1937 - September 3, 2022



Age 84 of Dayton, OH, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born October 11, 1937, in Cincinnati, OH. Roberta graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, OH. She then went on to graduate from University of Cincinnati in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Education and taught early education for over 20 years. She was an active member of Centerville United Methodist Church and the AOII sorority. She loved the Reds, the Bengals and was a huge animal lover (particularly of her rescue dogs). She was married to her loving husband Harold for 46 years prior to his death in 2007 and enjoyed traveling with him for many years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Muggenborg. Roberta is survived by her children: Heather (Michael) Schimer, Stephen McLean, Bobbi (Dean) Updegrove; two grandchildren, Allison and Lauren Updegrove, brother Stanley (Barbara) Muggenborg, niece Julie Wilbanks and nephew John Muggenborg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arthritis Foundation or an animal rescue organization of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

