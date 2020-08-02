McLEAN, Terence

McLEAN, Bro. Terence D. On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Terence D. McLean, age 77, formerly of Sugarcreek Township, Ohio, arrived at his eternal heavenly home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Terry now is with his Lord for all eternity, with "all spiritual blessings in heavenly places," which is "far better." His life on earth as his Lord's ambassador-soldier is over; and Terry has passed on to a blessed peace and rest, being absent from his body and present with his Lord. Years ago, Terry believed and trusted the Gospel of the Grace of God found in I Corinthians 15:1-4. He knew he was a sinner who needed a Saviour; and he placed his faith in the fact that Christ's death, burial and resurrection paid the full penalty for his entire sin debt: "Christ died for our sins . . . He was buried . . . He rose again the third day . . ." At the moment Terry trusted this Biblical message of salvation, he became a permanent member of the Body of Christ ~ a new creature ~ at peace with God, having all sins forgiven ( Colossians 2:13 ), with the promise of an eternal heavenly home with "all spiritual blessings . . ." ( Ephesians 1:3 ). This promise by God is available to everybody who places their faith in Jesus Christ as their Saviour. Out of concern for the health of those who loved Bro. Terry, a memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

