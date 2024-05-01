McLefresh, Marlene

McLefresh (Smart), Marlene



Marlene W. McLefresh, a beacon of love, kindness, and strength, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2024, with her son, Dan, by her side. She was 90 years young!



Marlene was born to Charles and Irene (Wildenhaus) Smart on February 16, 1934, in Dayton, OH. A lifelong Daytonian, Marlene graduated from Julienne High School in 1952 and later attended Sinclair Community College earning an associate degree in legal studies. She had a long career at Montgomery County Childrens Services and upon retirement, volunteered at Kettering Hospital where she provided countless volunteer hours for over 10 years. She led a life defined by her energy, positivity, enthusiasm, and dedication to those she loved. She touched countless lives with her warmth, outgoing "chattiness" and her ability to engage with people regardless of background.



Marlene found joy in simple pleasures, whether it was playing cards, Wii bowling, or enjoying the social life offered by her community at 10 Wilmington Place. Her zest for life and appreciation of its beauty serves as a reminder to all to embrace each moment with gratitude and joy.



Marlene is survived by son Dan Bowman, his wife Mary and their children Bree (Eric Maxeiner) of Silver Spring, MD, and Brent (Kristin), and her two great granddaughters, Brooke and Brielle, Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her brother Ted Smart and loving companion Will Hankey. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Smart, mother Irene (Wildenhaus), husband Donald Bowman, son Don Bowman and husband George McLefresh.



A celebration of Marlene's life is planned in May.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com