dayton-daily-news logo
X

McMahan, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MCMAHAN, Mary Louise

Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 2, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born Mary Louise Balmer, January 2, 1932, in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Balmer. She worked as a nurse and public health worker and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by brothers Harold Balmer and Ralph Balmer, husband, Allen Dwight McMahan, and granddaughter, Shelby McMahan. She is survived by sons, Steven McMahan and

David McMahan, daughters-in-law, Sandy McMahan and

Karen Sattler, and grandchildren, Jessica McMahan and Caden McMahan.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
MALAS, Alma
2
FRIEND, Helen
3
HELSTERN, A. James
4
Ferguson, Marietta Deshea
5
MINTON, Marjorie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top