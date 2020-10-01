X

McMAHON, Helen

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

McMAHON, Helen D. Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral service 11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Greater Prayer Garden COGIC, 600 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10 am until time of service at which time family will receive friends. Final disposition cremation. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.