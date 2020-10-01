McMAHON, Helen D. Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral service 11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Greater Prayer Garden COGIC, 600 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10 am until time of service at which time family will receive friends. Final disposition cremation. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

