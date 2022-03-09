MCMAKEN, Judith



Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Cedar Village in



Mason on Monday, March 7, 2022. Judy was born in Newark, Ohio, on August 4, 1935, to Robert and Elsie Bentz. Judy met her husband, Bob, while working at Rankin & Rankin



Insurance and were married on May 5, 1956. They moved to Hamilton in 1962 for Bob's position with Ohio Casualty Insurance, where they raised their family. Judy was always active in St. Joseph's Church in both school and parish. She loved her garden clubs, both the



Rainbow Garden Club and their junior club. Judy is survived by her children, Kathryn Wellington, John A. (Maryjo) McMaken, Phillip McMaken and Sara (the late Paul) Lynn; her fourteen grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Bill (Karla) and Bob (Becky) Bentz; and numerous other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob McMaken; and her sister, Gretchen O'Neill.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 9:00 AM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd celebrant. Private burial will be in Newark, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School.



