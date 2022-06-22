McMAKEN, Sandra K. "Sandy"



Age 80, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Erma Kem. She is survived by her brother Rick Kem; her husband, Jack McMaken; and four daughters, Lisa Ralston (Ken), Melissa Hart (Brett), Kimberly Mazzeo, and Kristine McMaken; grandchildren, Alek and Taylor Rollyson, Brooke Ralston, Jake, Brandon and Christian Mazzeo, Nathan and Maggie Hart; four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4-7 pm, Friday, June 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

