dayton-daily-news logo
X

McMAKEN, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McMAKEN, Sandra K. "Sandy"

Age 80, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Erma Kem. She is survived by her brother Rick Kem; her husband, Jack McMaken; and four daughters, Lisa Ralston (Ken), Melissa Hart (Brett), Kimberly Mazzeo, and Kristine McMaken; grandchildren, Alek and Taylor Rollyson, Brooke Ralston, Jake, Brandon and Christian Mazzeo, Nathan and Maggie Hart; four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4-7 pm, Friday, June 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCALZO, Mary
2
DILLON, Robert
3
BYERLY, Jerome
4
CATTERLIN, Andrea
5
ELLIOTT, Carl
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top