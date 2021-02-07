McMillen, Ellen

McMILLEN (Hart), Ellen Virginia "Ginny"



Age 83, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She had worked for many years at Hunter McMinnis



Incorporated and was the secretary for her husband's business for many years. Ginny was a long time member of Concord United Methodist Church and attended Shiloh Church. She



also was a longtime member of McDonald's "breakfast club". Ginny enjoyed cross stitching and canning vegetables. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: David and Betsy McMillen of Englewood, Rev. Jay and Dawn McMillen of



Englewood; granddaughters: Makenzie McMillen, Ashton



(Jon Petry) Miller; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl J. McMillen and parents: Tom and Claudia Hart. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com