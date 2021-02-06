McMONIGLE,



Helen Lucille



Helen Lucille McMonigle entered into the gates of heaven to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her children and her children's children and even great-grandchildren as she took her last breath on this earth, which actually is quite fitting for her dreams of having ALL of her children surrounded by their love. She died in the home that her husband, Lawrence McMonigle built for her 21 years ago. It was in this home that their dreams of having their children together for family meals and gatherings would lead them into their final days. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Edith Isbell; her husband of 68 years, Lawrence McMonigle. Helen is survived by six children; two daughters, Karen Crist and Karla Watkins; four sons, Kevin (Karen) McMonigle, Kim (Tammy) McMonigle, Kyle (Sheri) McMonigle and Kelly (Diana) McMonigle; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Nazarene Church, 215 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

