McMULLEN, Sharon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McMULLEN, Sharon D.,

Age 63, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness, 630 Blaine St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

