X

MCMURCHY, CELIA

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

McMURCHY, Celia B. "Cil" Celia B. "Cil" McMurchy, 93, of Miamisburg, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, August 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Celia was born July 5, 1927, in Maytown, Kentucky. She retired from Monsanto after 32 years of service and attended First Baptist Church Miamisburg. Celia was a member of the American Legion Post #165 Women's Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge #1645, and was an original member of the Owen Sound Sister City Group. She will always be remembered for the love and devotion she gave to her family. Celia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry McMurchy; children, Larry (Coreen) Webb, Donnie (Ruth Ann) Webb, Victoria McMurchy, Rick (Deanna) McMurchy, Sherri (Steve) Holtrup, and Sandi McMurchy; grandchildren, Lisa Webb, Teena Webb-Sparkman, Christi (Doug) Fryman, Kelli Webb, Janell (Justin) Ruxer, Tony Holtrup, Brittany (Trent) Terry, Brad Holp, Sarah and Nathan McMurchy, Chelsea Dillion, Shawn (Nicole) McCoy, and Michelle (Kevin) Boehm; 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Geri Young; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mattie (Neff) Young and siblings, Clyde, Cletus, Raymond, Elbert, Bill, Paul, Chuck, Daisy, Sylvia, and June. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM 1 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made in Celia's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.