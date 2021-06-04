MCNALLY, Sandra R.



Age 80 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 9, 1941, the daughter of Steven L. and Vivian L. (Antrim) Robuck. She was educated in the Hamilton public schools, graduating from Hamilton High School in 1959. On April 6, 1963, in Lindenwald United Methodist Church she married Walter W. McNally and he preceded in death on February 4, 2019. She was



employed at Champion Papers for 18 years retiring in 1990. She is survived by her son Patrick (Jennifer) McNally; one grandson Connor Patrick (Bailey) McNally; one granddaughter Shelbie Ryan McNally; also many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to The American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the







