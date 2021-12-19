MCNAUGHTON, Terence Lee



61, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He was born the youngest of five children to Laurine and Charles McNaughton in 1960. He was preceded in death by brother Michael McNaughton in Vietnam. Terence is survived by sister, Melanie Busch and brothers, Glynn (Toni) McNaughton and



Christopher (Cynthia) McNaughton. An avid drag racing fan, our beloved brother was also a dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Final arrangements handled privately by the family.

