McNERNEY, Dianne

McNERNEY, Dianne

69, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Dianne loved her family, friends, and had a beautiful singing voice. She was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive mother with a passion for animals. Her witty sense of humor, strong faith, and

positive outlook on life were truly extraordinary and inspirational. She will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew her. Dianne was preceded in death by parents, Eleanor

Thacker and Charles Woody Thacker, and her twin brother, Craig Thacker. Dianne is survived by her 3 children, Genny McNerney, Michael (Heather) McNerney, and Peter Camp; brother James Thacker; and her grandchildren, Allison, Emma, Crue, Grace, and Lily. Visitation will be held Wednesday,

October 20, 2021, at 1:00pm with funeral services at 2:00pm at Ferncliff Funeral Home Chapel, 501 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery and

Arboretum. Condolences for the family may be left at


www.FerncliffCemetery.org



