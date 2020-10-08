McPEEK, Bruce A. Bruce A. McPeek, age 91 of Dayton, passed away October 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 1, 1929, in Marion, OH, to the late William and Lillian (Meyers) McPeek. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Dean; brother, Donald; sister and brother-in-law, Dolores & Jack. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, William, Michael (Luz), Brian, Teresa (Jim) and Stephanie (Doug); daughter-in-law, Sheila; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and step-family. Bruce proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for WPAFB in civil service following his honorable discharge. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm on October 12, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459, where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville. To share a memory of Bruce, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

