McQueen, Carla Tackett

TACKETT MCQUEEN,



Carla Ann



Age 64, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed from COVID-19 on 01/05/22 Wed., and went to join numerous loved ones and her creator in Heaven.



Carla was born on 01/19/57 in Hamilton, OH, to her mother, Lois June Vicena and Carl



Edwin Tackett. She grew up



surrounded by a loving family and was the protector and teacher of her siblings, perhaps in preparation to become the most wonderful mother and grandmother she became. She had a wicked sense of humor and intellect which she applied joyfully to her younger siblings. We should all be so lucky as to have a sister like Carla.



She was a Taft High School '75 graduate and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Wilmington College in 2009. She was long time employee of Cincom



Systems in Cincinnati and held the position of Marketing



Manager at her death. She was married in 1977 to Dan McQueen for almost 45 years.



Carla is surviced by her spouse, Dan McQueen, her children, Joe McQueen, Alex McQueen (Aurelie Bas), Quinn McQueen



( Sofia Recalde), grandchildren Payton Fore, Ellie Holloway, Gabriel McQueen, Tyler McQueen, Christian McQueen, Ash McQueen, Ronan McQueen and Salem McQueen. They were her life and loves. Her mother, June Vicena and her step-father Doug Vicena, her siblings Renee Tackett (Helene



Wallace), Ryan Tackett (Laura), Dawn Tackett and Arianne Carozza (David), her nephews and neices as well as her



extended family, friends and beloved cats. She was predeceased by many loved ones, including her loving grandparents and great-grandparents, her father Ed Tackett and her step-father "Curly" Warsop as well as other loved extended family members. Carla was a Christian and believed whole-heartedly that she would be reunited with all in Heaven.



Carla has been cremated, at her request. Her husband and sons will let us know if a memorial service will be held at a



future date. I know you all loved her in your own way as she touched so many lives in a positive manner and her family is eternally grateful.

