McQUEEN, Lawrence J. "Jim"



Lawrence J. "Jim" McQueen, 80, of West Carrollton gave his final 10-7 peacefully Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 7 in Waneta, KY, (Jackson Co.). The son of the late JW and Sudie McQueen (Cox). Preceded in death by wife Leanne (1994) and Zelma (2017), 3 brothers Butch, Vernon and Vivian "Mac" and sister Helen. Jim enjoyed cooking, fishing and making chicken and dumplings like no other. He was a hardworking truck driver for forty plus years and knew the roads like the back of his hand. Survived by two sisters Nora and Dora; daughter Debbie (David) Deems; sons Larry (Elizabeth) McQueen and Lanston McQueen; grandchildren Dave, Greg & Emilee, Cindy & Dale, Lee Ann & Justin, Chelsea, Tyler, Ashlee and Levi; great-grandchildren Hannah, Ethan, Joe, Caitlin, John, Rilan, Addison, Kenadee, Kierra, and Easton. Several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Miamisburg Christian Church, with Rev. Jeff Parks officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:30 at the church. Service immediately following. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jim McQueens honor to the American Heart Association via heart.org.

