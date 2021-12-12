MCSWAIN, ALEX

MCSWAIN, Jr., Alex T.



Age 83, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton following a short illness and the very recent passing of his wife of 53 years, Linda K. (Matheson). Alex was born November 18, 1938, in Anderson, SC, to Colonel (USAF ret) Alexander T. and Betty (Menees) McSwain. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Aunt Pete Mead and his "baby" sister Jane Smith. He is believed to be survived by his sister Pat McQueen Thompson, and his brother James McSwain and their families as well as Jane's family. He is survived by his children: Alexander "Tracy" McSwain III, Kimberly Ann Hillard, Deb Roenker, and Rebecca Owen as well as their families, children and grandchildren. He left school in 1956 to join the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, was honorably discharged in 1962, and received his GED in 1964. He worked for the John T. Crouch Fire Safety Company in Dayton, OH, and later for Benedict Enterprises Trucking in Monroe, OH. Inspired by his great friend and mentor Arnold Benedict, he purchased a tiny service business operating in the back basement of a Kettering storefront in 1981. Alex, along with family and longstanding employees grew Kettering Overhead Door to a widely recognized and respected Dayton Area home improvement business. Alex was a protective parent, a doting grandparent and a supportive, generous friend for all of his days and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and business relations. He was also a loving, devoted husband and the best caregiver he could be to Linda during her illness and he simply didn't know how to keep on without her. We are comforted by picturing them dancing together again. Burial Services at David's Cemetery Mausoleum, Kettering, for family and closest friends Tuesday, December 14 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com