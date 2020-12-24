McSWINEY, Jane Detrick



Aug. 28, 1936 – Dec. 17, 2020



Jane Detrick McSwiney passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of the Golden Isles, a hospice inpatient facility, in Brunswick, GA, at the age of 84.



Born August 28, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, Jane was the daughter of David E. Detrick and Ruth Hadeler Detrick. The Detrick family moved from



Dayton View to Oakwood, a south suburb of Dayton, when Jane was three years old. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1954 and then attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. There she was affiliated with Delta Delta Delta sorority and this experience served her well later in life.



After college Jane Ellen Detrick married Adam Bachman, who passed away suddenly in 1964. As a young widow she became the receptionist in the executive offices of Mead Corporation's world headquarters in Dayton. This position fit well with her outgoing personality, her social awareness, and her quest to be welcoming and helpful to others. This is also where she met Charles Ronald "Ron" McSwiney, and they were married January 2, 1970. He preceded her in death September 11, 2020, but they were able to celebrate their Fiftieth Anniversary this year at their home at Marsh's Edge on Saint Simons



Island, GA.



Survivors include her brother, Thomas H. Detrick (Judith) of Irvine, CA, and their two sons, David Sr. (Elizabeth) of Irvine, CA, and Steven (Rebecca Happach) of Long Beach, CA, and David Sr. and Elizabeth's children Lauren (Jeff Montoya) of Gilbert, AZ, and Megan and David Jr. both of Irvine, CA.



Lauren and Jeff's children are Delaney, Matthew and Eleanor.



Jane is also survived by her sister-in-law (Ron's sister) Margaret Hutchinson of Sea Island, GA, Margaret's two sons Richard (Lesley) Hutchinson of Atlanta, GA, and their two sons Will and Alec, and Scott (Emily Lockwood) Hutchinson of Denver, CO, and their two daughters Audrey and Hattie.



She is also survived by dear cousins: Charlie Goodwin (Kathleen), Sue McSwiney, Carol McSwiney, Jim McSwiney



(Ellen), Larry (Susan) McSwiney, Pam McSwiney Meifert (Steve), Linda McSwiney, Gary McSwiney (Yong), Jodi McSwiney, Sally Hadeler Maulsby (David), Mary Hadeler Quick (Michael), John Hadeler (Aileen), and Martha Hadeler (John Overaker).



Jane was always a warm and gracious hostess and event planner. She was able to support Ron in various business entertainment events as well as welcoming friends and family visitors to their numerous homes in Columbus, OH, Dayton, OH,



Naples, FL, and Saint Simons Island, GA.



Also, Jane was a nature lover and she had a passion for sea turtles while living in Naples, FL. She helped with preserving the sea turtle nests buried in the sand along the Gulf Coast of South Florida, and she participated in early morning beach



patrols to assure that the newly hatched sea turtles made it through the wide beach to reach the sea. She wrote about the sea turtles in the local newspaper to educate the public, and she shared her passion with those that she met.



The family is grateful to those who took loving care of Jane. These include Christena Warren, Trinette Mitchell, and the



entire staff at Marsh's Edge, and the staff at the inpatient unit of Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Contributions in Jane's memory may be made to either the Saint Simons Land Trust, 1810 Frederica Road, Saint Simons



Island, GA 31522 – (912) 638-9109, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 – (912)



265-4735.



The family expects to have a service at a later date.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Avenue, Brunswick, GA, (912)265-3636 will be handling all of the



arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com.

