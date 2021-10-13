MEADE, Glenn A.



Age 97, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday,



October 10, 2021, at Oak Creek Terrace. Glenn was born on June 8, 1924, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Edgar and Virginia Mae (Ricketts) Meade. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Jean (Clevenger) Meade, his great-granddaughter Ashley Rankin, his siblings Mary Wilson and Gene Meade, son Marc Meade, and daughter Gail Spacht. He is survived by his siblings Peggy White and Michael Meade; son-in-law Gary Spacht; daughter-in-law Beth Meade; three grandchildren



David Spacht, Gennie Trujillo, and Adam Spacht; great-granddaughter Katharine Spacht; and numerous other relatives. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 11:00 am Friday,



October 15, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45429 with funeral services at 11:00 am. Entombment David's Community Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Veterans Honor Flight Dayton (http://honorflightdayton.org/donate-



now/) or Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/).

