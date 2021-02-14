X

MEADE, Marion

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MEADE, Marion L. "Rick"

Marion L. "Rick" Meade, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born on January 8, 1950, in Springfield, the son of the late James and Nettie (Sherrock) Meade. Rick loved working on old cars. He operated a tire shop in Springfield and was known as "Pops" to many of the customers. Rick taught by example to have a strong work ethic and you knew where you stood with him. He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Rick and Jenny Meade, Douglas Meade; grandchildren: Rueben Meade, Brandi Meade and Everland Meade; great-grandchildren:

Nova Joe Meade and Kye Carter Meade; sister Sherdon Hessen, aunt Pam Rife, Uncle Danny Sherrock, and longtime girlfriend Shirley Lewis. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.