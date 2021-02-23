MEADOWS, Barbara J.



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Percy Williams Jr. officiating. Walk through



visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment:



Jefferson View Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

