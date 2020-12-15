MEADOWS, Charles



Age 76, passed peacefully December 4, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Phyllius Meadows. Charles was born in Montgomery, West Virginia. He attended primary grades in Montgomery, WV, and graduated from



Dupont High School in Belle, WV, in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and History from West Virginia State University in 1965. A veteran of the US Army, Charles served his country at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Charles married Patricia Staples Meadows in 1967 and they were married for 54 years at his death. Charles retired from the City of Dayton after 30 years of service. He held a myriad of positions throughout his tenure there. He retired as Assistant Director of Planning and Community Development. Charles received the Special Top Flight Service Award for Exemplary Service to the City of Dayton. Other awards include: Top Ten African American Male Award from Parity, Inc., The Legacy Award from the University of Dayton and the City of Dayton and Life Time Achievement Award from the West Virginia Black Schools Sports and Academic Hall of Fame. After retirement, Charles enjoyed his community service with the Homeless Solutions Policy Board and Project Cure. Charles was also known by many for his lifetime love of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. Charles is survived by his wife, Pat; three sons:



Anthony (Robin) Meadows, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Loren (Marsha) Meadows, Vandalia, Ohio, and Marion (Chante) Meadows, Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; God-daughter, Nicole Brooks Robinson, Dayton, Ohio; God-son, Michael Harmon, South Charleston, West Virginia; Aunt Maxine Toddman, Stamford, Connecticut; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Dayton Foodbank, or West Virginia State University Foundation, 200 Erickson Alumni Center, Institute, WV 25112. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we can all be together. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

