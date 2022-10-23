Meckstroth, Betty

MECKSTROTH, Elizabeth "Betty"



82, died at her home in Berkeley, CA, from an abrupt change in her Alzheimer's. She was a trailblazer in gifted education and a kind, adventurous appreciator of life. She married Alan Meckstroth and raised their two daughters, Karen and Annie, in Kettering with a Berkeley flair that included a personal relationship with the Oakwood health food store, neighborhood yoga, meditation and Reiki. At 50, she moved to Chicago where she helped countless families navigate life with super bright children. She married Bill Parish, a sociologist and Department Chair at University of Chicago and fellow appreciator of other cultures, who became the dear love of the rest of her life. When they retired 15 years ago, she and Bill moved to Berkeley to join her daughters and their families, Karen (and Mike Linn) in Berkeley and Annie (and Ryan Deering) in Davis. Photos and full obit at www.Berkeleyside.org. In lieu of flowers please do an act of kindness in her honor.

